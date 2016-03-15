March 15 Tornos Holding AG :

* FY EBIT of 2.4 million Swiss francs and a net result of 0.9 million Swiss francs

* FY net sales of 164.0 million francs in 2015, a decrease of 6.7 pct compared to the prior-year period (2014: 175.8 million francs)