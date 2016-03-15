BRIEF-Frosta in exclusive negotiations to purchase Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
March 15 Tornos Holding AG :
* FY EBIT of 2.4 million Swiss francs and a net result of 0.9 million Swiss francs
* FY net sales of 164.0 million francs in 2015, a decrease of 6.7 pct compared to the prior-year period (2014: 175.8 million francs) Source text: bit.ly/1UuZSF9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 10 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Monday accused Swiss asset manager GAM Holding of not taking its cost-cutting and board proposals seriously enough .