March 15 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* FY profit jumped by 23.9 pct to 355.1 million Swiss francs
($359.78 million)(previous year: 286.7 million Swiss francs)
* Constantly high distribution of 3.70 francs per share
proposed
* Sees FY 2016 vacancy rate to hover between 6 pct and 7
pct
* FY EBIT climbed by 19.6 pct versus the prior year's period
to 553.4 million francs (previous year: 462.8 million francs)
* Forecast for 2016 calls for rental income and total
operating income that are above the previous year's levels
($1 = 0.9870 Swiss francs)
