March 15 Gurit Holding AG :

* Net profit of 22.6 million Swiss francs in 2015 (2014: 11.1 million Swiss francs)

* Estimates that company will continue to grow on a low single-digit level in 2016

* Net sales for FY 2015 increase currency-adjusted by 10.4 pct to 359.4 million Swiss francs; operating profit margin reaches 9.2 pct of net sales in 2015

* FY operating profit rises to 33.0 million Swiss francs; cash flow from operating activities of 37.2 million Swiss francs 

* Proposed distribution of 15.00 Swiss francs per bearer share