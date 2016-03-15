BRIEF-Frosta in exclusive negotiations to purchase Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
March 15 Gurit Holding AG :
* Net profit of 22.6 million Swiss francs in 2015 (2014: 11.1 million Swiss francs)
* Estimates that company will continue to grow on a low single-digit level in 2016
* Net sales for FY 2015 increase currency-adjusted by 10.4 pct to 359.4 million Swiss francs; operating profit margin reaches 9.2 pct of net sales in 2015
* FY operating profit rises to 33.0 million Swiss francs; cash flow from operating activities of 37.2 million Swiss francs
* Proposed distribution of 15.00 Swiss francs per bearer share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 10 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Monday accused Swiss asset manager GAM Holding of not taking its cost-cutting and board proposals seriously enough .