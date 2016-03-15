March 15 African Bank Limited :

* Restructuring: Ministerial approval obtained and Registrar of Banks approvals granted

* Approvals granted subject fulfillment of certain conditions, which themselves not suspensive & which curator, Good Bank management expect to meet in due course

* Final implementation of African Bank restructuring is subject to fulfillment or waiver of remaining suspensive conditions by or before March 29, 2016