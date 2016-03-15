BRIEF-Rosdorbank recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 0.10/shr for prefs, Q1 dividend for ords
* Recommends dividend of 0.10 rouble ($0.0017) per share for preferred shares, no dividend for ordinary shares for 2016
March 15 African Bank Limited :
* Restructuring: Ministerial approval obtained and Registrar of Banks approvals granted
* Approvals granted subject fulfillment of certain conditions, which themselves not suspensive & which curator, Good Bank management expect to meet in due course
* Final implementation of African Bank restructuring is subject to fulfillment or waiver of remaining suspensive conditions by or before March 29, 2016
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago