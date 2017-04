March 15 Statoil Asa said:

* The nomination committee in Statoil recommends that the company's corporate assembly elects former Royal Dutch Shell CEO Jeroen van der Veer as a new member of Statoil's board of directors

* The board of directors in Statoil ASA currently consists of 10 board members, whereof seven members are shareholder-elected and three members are employee-elected

* Pursuant to section 4 of the company's articles of association, the board of directors shall have 9 - 11 member, and an additional board member may therefore be elected in order to strengthen the board's competence