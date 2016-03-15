March 15 Legal & General Group Plc

* l&g full year results 2015 part 1

* Fy eps 18.16 pence versus 16.7 pence year ago

* Fy operating profit rose 14 percent to 1.455 billion stg

* Fy profit after tax rose 10 percent to 1.094 billion stg

* lgim aum up 8% to £746.1bn (2014: £693.7bn)

* net cash generation up 14% to £1,256m (2014: £1,104m)

* we expect international demand for de-risking strategies to remain strong

* we anticipate that solvency ii regime will create annuity back book consolidation opportunities

* we expect to write up to £500m of lifetime mortgages new business in 2016

* to date group has invested £7.0bn and we intend to invest up to £15bn in medium term across our areas of focus: housing; urban regeneration; alternative finance and clean energy

* solvency ii surplus 3 of £5.5bn: coverage ratio of 169%

* lgim external aum net flows of £37.7bn (2014: £7.5bn)

* lga protection new business volumes are expected to be 10% lower in 2016 than in 2015

* for 2016 we expect to deliver a further increase in operational cash generation of 6-7% across areas that we provide guidance for: lgr, lga, lgc, savings and insurance excluding general insurance

* uk bulk annuity sales were £1,977m, from 63 policies, (2014: £5,987m from 54 policies)

* individual annuity sales were down 45% to £327m (2014: £591m)

