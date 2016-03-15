March 15 Legal & General Group Plc
* l&g full year results 2015 part 1
* Fy eps 18.16 pence versus 16.7 pence year ago
* Fy operating profit rose 14 percent to 1.455 billion stg
* Fy profit after tax rose 10 percent to 1.094 billion stg
* lgim aum up 8% to £746.1bn (2014: £693.7bn)
* net cash generation up 14% to £1,256m (2014: £1,104m)
* we expect international demand for de-risking strategies
to remain strong
* we anticipate that solvency ii regime will create annuity
back book consolidation opportunities
* we expect to write up to £500m of lifetime mortgages new
business in 2016
* to date group has invested £7.0bn and we intend to invest
up to £15bn in medium term across our areas of focus: housing;
urban regeneration; alternative finance and clean energy
* Fy profit after tax rose 10 percent to 1.094 billion stg
* solvency ii surplus 3 of £5.5bn: coverage ratio of 169%
* lgim external aum net flows of £37.7bn (2014: £7.5bn)
* lga protection new business volumes are expected to be
10% lower in 2016 than in 2015
* for 2016 we expect to deliver a further increase in
operational cash generation of 6-7% across areas that we provide
guidance for: lgr, lga, lgc, savings and insurance excluding
general insurance
* uk bulk annuity sales were £1,977m, from 63 policies,
(2014: £5,987m from 54 policies)
* individual annuity sales were down 45% to £327m (2014:
£591m)
* group has set a preferred solvency ii coverage ratio of
greater than 140%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: