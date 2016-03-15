UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 French Connection Group Plc
* Continued stronger performance in first 6 weeks of new financial year
* Underlying operating loss* of £(4.7)m (2015: £(0.8)m) largely due to disappointing trading performance during first half of year
* Group revenue of £164.2m, down 8.0%
* Overall performance for year has been disappointing due to very poor first half but improvement we have seen during second half
* Board has concluded that it is appropriate to prepare group financial statements on a going concern basis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.