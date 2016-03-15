BRIEF-Endo International sees total Q1 2017 revenues between $1,015 mln - $1,035 mln
March 15 Probiodrug AG :
* FY net loss of 13.5 million euros compared with 11.4 million euros in 2014 - in line with company expectations
* Cash and cash equivalents of 21.4 million euros as of 31 December 2015
* Estimates a net loss for financial year 2016, which may be in excess of that incurred in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept