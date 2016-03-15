March 15 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes agreement with Playco Rights Sarl, a company based in Luxembourg, for the license of SVOD rights on some animated programs in the Middle East and North-Africa

* License has two year duration and provides for the non-exclusive exploitation of licensed programs in Arabic and English, as well as, upon request, in French