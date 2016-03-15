BRIEF-Kuwait's Effect Real Estate FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
March 15 S Immo AG :
* Is launching two projects in Bucharest in Q1 of 2016
* Six years after its opening in February 2010, the Sun Plaza shopping centre is being expanded to accommodate new tenants
* Final completion of project is scheduled for Q1 of 2018
* At the same time, S IMMO is starting the office project 'The Mark' Source text - bit.ly/1RL3SfT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her the "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.