BRIEF-Kuwait's Effect Real Estate FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
March 15 Societe Generale
* Says signs a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Kleinwort Benson from the Oddo group
* Says this transaction would have no significant financial impact on Societe Generale Group
* Says Kleinwort Benson will be acquired and eventually combined with Societe Generale private banking Hambros (sgpb hambros), its private banking business in the UK and Channel Islands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her the "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.