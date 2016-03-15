March 15 BHF Kleinwort Benson Group SA :

* Societe generale signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 pct of Kleinwort Benson and Kleinwort Benson Channel Islands Holdings Limited

* Subject to regulatory approvals, Kleinwort Benson will be acquired and eventually combined with Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros Source text: bit.ly/22guYXi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)