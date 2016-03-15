March 15 Scandi Standard publ AB :

* Scandi Standard pursues alternative ways of securing capacity in the South of SwedenLagerbergs has terminated the share purchase agreement between Kronfågel, a part of Scandi Standard, and Lagerbergs

* Kronfågel has actively started pursuing alternative ways of securing future capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)