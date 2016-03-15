UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Schaeffler
* CEO says sticking with target of 25 percent free float
* CEO says special dividend to be an exception
* CEO says aims to double investments, staff in e-mobility in next 5 years
* CEO says start to year was as expected, environment is challenging
* CFO says expects Chinese auto production to rise by 5 percent in 2016, aims for Schaeffler automotive growth in China above that Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.