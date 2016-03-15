March 15 Schaeffler

* CEO says sticking with target of 25 percent free float

* CEO says special dividend to be an exception

* CEO says aims to double investments, staff in e-mobility in next 5 years

* CEO says start to year was as expected, environment is challenging

* CFO says expects Chinese auto production to rise by 5 percent in 2016, aims for Schaeffler automotive growth in China above that