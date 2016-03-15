March 15 State Street Corp

* estimate charges will include approximately $250 million to $300 million in severance, benefits costs associated with targeted staff reductions

* included within these estimates is a charge of approximately $100 million co expects to record in q1 of 2016

* Expects to incur future pre-tax restructuring charges of about $300 million to $400 million beginning in 2016 through dec 31, 2020