Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 15 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc :
* Investigation by OFGEM: Update
* Company notes OFGEM's decision issued today to close this investigation.
* Welcomes OFGEM's statement re-iterating important role which price comparison websites have to play in ensuring that energy markets function well for consumers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order