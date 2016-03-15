BRIEF-The9 announces potential private placements
* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share
March 15 United Parcel Service Inc :
* UPS invests $100 million in compressed natural gas, CNG vehicles and related infrastructure
* Working to meet goal of logging one billion miles with alternative fuel and advanced technology fleet by end of 2017
* Plans to build additional 12 CNG fueling stations,add 380 new CNG tractors to alternative fuel,technology fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share
* Syros announces FDA acceptance of IND to advance SY-1365, its first-in-class selective CDK7 inhibitor, into phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors