March 15 Isra Vision AG :

* In terms of earnings, a further optimization of margins is planned, while at least maintaining current high level in current fiscal year

* Expects further profitable growth in low double-digit percentage range for current financial year

Medium-term revenue goal of 150 million euros ($166 million)