Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 15 Isra Vision AG :
* In terms of earnings, a further optimization of margins is planned, while at least maintaining current high level in current fiscal year
* Expects further profitable growth in low double-digit percentage range for current financial year
* Medium-term revenue goal of 150 million euros ($166 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order