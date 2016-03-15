BRIEF-Zeder Investments says FY recurring HEPS up 0.5 pct
* Fy recurring headline earnings up 0.5 pct to 42.6 cents per share
March 15 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG :
* Sells property in Leipzig to a German investor for over 20 million euros ($22.17 million)
* Scheduled for completion in September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9022 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy recurring headline earnings up 0.5 pct to 42.6 cents per share
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Romania has set guidance for a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.