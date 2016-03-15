BRIEF-Ford Motor sets quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share
March 15 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Has resubmitted to U.S. FDA NDA for its investigational candidate Yosprala
* Exco Resources executes agreement to divest south texas oil and natural gas properties