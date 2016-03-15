BRIEF-Alaska Air March load factor decreased 0.2 points to 85.4 pct
* Alaska Air Group Inc says March passenger load factor 85.4% versus 85.6%
March 15 M Pharmaceutical Inc
* Mathew Lehman has resigned from board of directors and from his position as President and CEO
* Company is undertaking a search for a new CEO
* Previously announced letter of intent to acquire reformulated Orlistat from Chelatexx, LLC allowed to lapse by parties
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept