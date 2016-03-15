Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 15 Office of Gas and Electricity Markets
* UK's OFGEM says decided to close its investigation into energy markets on administrative priority grounds.
* UK's OFGEM says closed investigation into whether two or more parties had shared information on the commission rates charged to energy suppliers Link to source: (bit.ly/1YV3jWi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order