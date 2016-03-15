March 15 Lightbridge Corp

* Says entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) with Areva NP

* Says JDA, will remain in force until formation of joint venture or December 31, 2016 at latest

* Says Lightbridge and Areva NP will work together to assess establishing a joint venture in 2016

* Says parties will share cost of work scope to be performed under JDA