BRIEF-The9 announces potential private placements
* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share
* Says entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) with Areva NP
* Says JDA, will remain in force until formation of joint venture or December 31, 2016 at latest
* Says Lightbridge and Areva NP will work together to assess establishing a joint venture in 2016
* Says parties will share cost of work scope to be performed under JDA
* Syros announces FDA acceptance of IND to advance SY-1365, its first-in-class selective CDK7 inhibitor, into phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors