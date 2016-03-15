March 15 mVise AG :

* FY total output 5.81 million euros ($6.46 million) versus 2.20 million euros in the previous year

* FY adjusted EBITDA narrows to -0.38 million euros from -1.23 million euros in the previous year

* Positive net income for 2016 expected

* Sees FY 2016 increasing total capacity to almost 10 million euros and an operating EBITDA of 1.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9000 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)