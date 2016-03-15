BRIEF-Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for March 2017
* Mar 2017 retail segment OTC trading volume $239.2 billion, up 40.5 percent sequentially
March 15 Stock Exchange Of Mauritius:
* Exchange has given approval to list up to 500 million ordinary shares of stonebridge properties ltd by way of private placement on official market
* Listing of stonebridge properties on official market of sem, scheduled for march 29, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1S1JppM)
