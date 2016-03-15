BRIEF-The9 announces potential private placements
* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share
March 15 Mangrove Partners
* Assuming all shares offered for are tendered, mangrove would beneficially own about 42.2% of outstanding shares of Asta
* Mangrove partners says intends to make a cash tender offer for up to 3 million shares of common stock of Asta funding, inc at a price of $9.00 per share Source text for Eikon: )
* Syros announces FDA acceptance of IND to advance SY-1365, its first-in-class selective CDK7 inhibitor, into phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors