March 16 S&P:
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. 'B+' rating
placed on CreditWatch Negative
* Although Valeant states it will be able to meet financial
covenants through 2016, the cushion on these covenants is
diminishing
* We expect Valeant to succeed with obtaining waivers to
resolve covenants in its credit agreement
* Potential for further operational deterioration due to
loss of employees or diminished negotiating power with partners
now that Co is weakened
* "The delay in filing its 10-K for 2015 will likely result
in a violation of reporting covenants this month"
* If Valeant's performance falls short of current
expectations the company could be forced to pursue a covenant
waiver or asset sales
