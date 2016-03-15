BRIEF-The9 announces potential private placements
* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share
March 15 Piedmont Natural Gas
* NCUC has set july 18, 2016 as the date to hear Duke Energy'S and Piedmont's request for acquisition approval
* Received approval from Tennessee Regulatory Authority for a change in control to Duke Energy once the NCUC approves transaction Source - 1.usa.gov/21tcVHA
* Syros announces FDA acceptance of IND to advance SY-1365, its first-in-class selective CDK7 inhibitor, into phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors