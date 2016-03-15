March 15 Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :

* Closure of Notox A/S

* Unit's 19 employees to be terminated

* It is expected that activities of Notox are completed by end of Q2 2016

* Group's EBIT and EAT in 2015 to be negatively affected by 126 million Danish crowns ($18.78 million) and 160 million crowns respectively

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7106 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)