UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Gr Sarantis Sa
* FY 2015 EBITDA 29.8 million euros ($33.10 million) versus 25.6 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 net profit at 19.8 million euros versus 17.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 turnover at 278.8 million euros versus 248.4 million euros year ago
* To propose dividend of 0.16 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1RLNtYK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.