BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment names Paul Rainey as CFO
* Global Eagle Entertainment names Paul Rainey chief financial officer
March 15 Golden Ocean Group Ltd
* Says based on received subscriptions at the expiry of the subscription period, a total of 13,369,291 shares were allocated in accordance with the allocation criteria set out in the prospectus dated February 23, 2016.
* Says as a result, the Company will issue 13,369,291 new shares at NOK 5.00 per share raising gross proceeds of NOK 66.8 million (or approximately USD 7.8 million).
April 10 Swift Transportation Co said on Monday it would merge with trucking and logistics company Knight Transportation Inc, combining two of the biggest U.S. trucking operators.