March 15 El En SpA :

* FY net profit 14.4 million euros versus 16.5 million euros ($18.32 million) a year ago

* FY production value 221.6 million euros versus 185.5 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.20 euros per share

* In 2016 aims at further sales growth of about 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)