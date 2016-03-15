Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
March 15 Moody's:
* Moody's downgrades Fedex' long term ratings, senior unsecured to Baa2; stable outlook
* Downgrades reflect belief Fedex will sustain credit metrics more in line with Baa2 rating category given prior, upcoming debt-funded investments
* "Believes there is significant execution risk in acquiring TNT" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FDX.N TNTE.AS]
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
* US Concrete Inc- acquisition will have an immediate positive impact on our operating results