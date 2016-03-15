March 15 Moody's:

* Moody's downgrades Fedex' long term ratings, senior unsecured to Baa2; stable outlook

* Downgrades reflect belief Fedex will sustain credit metrics more in line with Baa2 rating category given prior, upcoming debt-funded investments

"Believes there is significant execution risk in acquiring TNT"