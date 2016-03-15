BRIEF-Frosta in exclusive negotiations to purchase Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
March 15 Implenia AG :
* Wins order worth over 100 million Swiss francs ($101 million)to build a new landmark for North Zurich
* SBB Immobilien has commissioned Implenia to build 80 meter high Andreasturm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9866 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 10 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Monday accused Swiss asset manager GAM Holding of not taking its cost-cutting and board proposals seriously enough .