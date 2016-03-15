March 15 Highlight Communications AG :

* FY consolidated sales of 346.1 million Swiss francs ($351 million)(previous year: 412.6 million Swiss francs) exceeded guidance

* FY EBIT increased by 2.1 million francs to 31.1 million francs

* FY consolidated net profit for period attributable to shareholders increased by 4.8 pct to 17.5 million francs(previous year: 16.7 million francs)

* For current fiscal year is expecting consolidated sales of 440 million francs to 460 million francs

* Sees 2016 consolidated net profit for period attributable to shareholders of 18 mln francs to 20 mln francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9860 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)