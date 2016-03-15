GLOBAL-MARKETS-Geopolitics from France to Korea keep investors cautious
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
March 15 Gulfmark Offshore Inc :
* Gulfmark Offshore announces settlement of dispute with shipyard providing no further required capital expenditures
* Settlement has been reached in previously disclosed dispute resolution proceedings with a U.S. shipyard
* Delivery of first vessel is scheduled for Q3 of 2016
* Settlement reached results in no additional payments required to that shipyard
* Settlement also grants an option to purchase second vessel for $26 million on June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
* WellCare Health Plans Inc - CEO Kenneth A. Burdick's 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $7.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nTOvdu) Further company coverage: