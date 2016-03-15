BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
March 15 Travelcenters Of America Llc -
March 15 Travelcenters Of America Llc - Ceo thomas o'brien's fy 2015 total compensation was $3.9 million versus $4.0 million in fy 2014 - sec filing
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan