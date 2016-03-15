BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
March 15 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd -
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Requires additional time to complete 2015 consolidated statements, specifically as it relates to co's albanian segment
* Says intends to file its form 10-k within the 15-day extension period Source text : 1.usa.gov/1pJLDkD Further company coverage:
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: