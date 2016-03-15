BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 Tat Technologies Ltd
* Wholly-Owned subsidiary turbochrome ltd. Has signed a 15 year agreement with pratt & whitney military engines
* Unit would provide repair services to pratt & whitney of components on engines installed on some aircraft operated by israel air force
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan