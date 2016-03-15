BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 Towerstream Corp -
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Has encountered delay in assembling information, in particular financial statements, for fiscal year ended dec 31
Expects that consolidated statement of operations for fy 2015 will report greater net loss compared to fy 2014
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan