BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 Immunovaccine Inc
* Marc mansour will step down as chief executive officer
* Frederic ors, chief business officer (cbo), has been named acting chief executive
* Company conducting a search for mansour's replacement
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan