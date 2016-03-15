BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc -
* Says requires additional time to complete its year end procedures
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan