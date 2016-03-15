March 15 Slate Retail Reit :

* Slate Retail REIT announces distribution for the month of March 2016 and amendment to its distribution reinvestment plan

* Discount at which class U units are issued pursuant to reit's drip will be decreased from 3 percent to 0 percent, to take effect with March 2016 distribution

* In electing to participate in DRIP, unitholders will have their cash distributions used to purchase class U units of REIT

* Holders of class A units, class U units and class I units of reit are eligible to participate in distribution reinvestment plan