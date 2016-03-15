BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 Slate Retail Reit :
* Slate Retail REIT announces distribution for the month of March 2016 and amendment to its distribution reinvestment plan
* Discount at which class U units are issued pursuant to reit's drip will be decreased from 3 percent to 0 percent, to take effect with March 2016 distribution
* In electing to participate in DRIP, unitholders will have their cash distributions used to purchase class U units of REIT
* Holders of class A units, class U units and class I units of reit are eligible to participate in distribution reinvestment plan
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan