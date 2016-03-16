March 16 Grand Parade Investments Ltd

* 53% increase in revenue for six months ended 31 december 2015

* Reported a R24.0 million profit from continuing operations for period, which is a 150% increase from R48.1 million loss reported in prior period.

* Headline Earnings Per Share declined by 35% to 2.05 cents per share.

* Expected that local economy will continue to come under pressure for remainder of financial year