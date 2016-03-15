UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes agreement with My Digital Company, a company based in Paris, for the license of SVOD rights on some animated programs
* Animated programs to be diffused through TFOU, an online channel dedicated to the young, belonging to TF1, generalist French channel, both public and private
* License has 12 month duration and provides for geolocalized diffusion in France and further Francophone countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.