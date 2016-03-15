March 15 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes agreement with My Digital Company, a company based in Paris, for the license of SVOD rights on some animated programs

* Animated programs to be diffused through TFOU, an online channel dedicated to the young, belonging to TF1, generalist French channel, both public and private

* License has 12 month duration and provides for geolocalized diffusion in France and further Francophone countries