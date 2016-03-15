BRIEF-Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for March 2017
* Mar 2017 retail segment OTC trading volume $239.2 billion, up 40.5 percent sequentially
March 15 Denmark's business service provider ISS A/S :
* Says establishes an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)programme
* Says the ADRs will be traded in the U.S. over-the-counter markets under the symbol ISSDY
* Says Deutsche Bank has been appointed as depositary for the programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Mar 2017 retail segment OTC trading volume $239.2 billion, up 40.5 percent sequentially
April 10 Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission