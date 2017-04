March 15 Zenith Bank Plc :

* FY group net interest income of 224.58 billion naira versus 206.50 billion naira last year

* FY pre-tax profit of 125.62 billion naira versus 119.80 billion naira last year

* Proposed a final dividend of N1.55 kobo per share