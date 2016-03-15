Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 15 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA :
* FY production value 877.5 million euro ($974.03 million) versus 853.0 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 49.4 million euros versus 40.8 million euros a year ago
* Proposes no dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order