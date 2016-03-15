March 15 Almirall SA :

* Says to transfer 100 percent of its Mexico's unit to Grupo Grunenthal for 30 million euros ($33.3 million)

* Says reaches perpetual license deal for its products in Mexico for 20 million euros

* Says transaction with Grunenthal Group does not affect guidance for 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)