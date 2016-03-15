Barclays CEO Staley investigated for whistleblowing breach
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident.
March 15 Nexity SA :
* Team of Nexity, Altarea Cogedim, Pitch Promotion wins the contract to develop Bordeaux Belvédère neighbourhood Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 10 Hedge funds are more bullish about U.S. natural gas prices than at any time for almost three years, according to position records published by regulators and exchanges.